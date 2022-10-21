Rivals is a fun sports bar located in the Waikiki Malia by Outrigger. The bar offers a great view from anywhere in the house to watch your favorite team. At night, the bar transforms into an intimate lounge, great for meeting up with friends. Steve Ho, Managing Partner Rivals Waikiki, joined us with all of the details on the great spot!

Steve says “We are most know for our pizza and wings, but now that football season is back in full swing we are serving breakfast again. Some of our guests have waited all year to enjoy our breakfast burrito and breakfast pizza with some of our delicious salsa. At the moment, we are open at 6am on Saturdays and 7am on Sundays for football. We are 21 and over due to the somewhat spirited fans. In addition to our regular industry discount, Wednesday is industry night with 50% off for all hospitality workers and free karaoke from 9pm to close.”

Rivals has also teamed up with Coors and Blue Moon for some great deals! They offer $5 Coors light and Blue Moon drafts from kickoff until 10am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking is available in the hotel garage with the first hour free and $1 for every hour after that.

The bar is only for adults 21 and over, and they only take reservations for parties of 10 or more.

For reservations and more you can call Rivals at 923-0622.