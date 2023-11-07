Honolulu (KHON2) – Castle High School’s performing arts program is debuting “Damn Yankee’s,” as part of its 60th anniversary.

Based off the classic Broadway show, “Damn Yankee’s” takes place in the 1940’s and 50’s during the rise of the New York Yankees baseball team.

“Our founder, Ron Bright loved this musical so much he directed it twice, in 1983 and 1995. We chose this musical to pay homage to him and to honor our past,” says Karen Meyer, Director at Castle High School.

“Damn Yankee’s” debuts Friday, November 10th and will run for two weekends.

Tickets:

www.showtix4u.com