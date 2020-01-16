Castle High 2020 Koolauloa Music Festival Jazz and Pop Night

Honolulu (KHON2) – Castle High School is putting on a jazz spectacular on Saturday January 18th for the 2020 Koolauloa Music Festival Jazz and Pop Night.

The Festival starts at 6pm at Castle High School/ Ronald E Bright Theater and features some of Hawaii’s top musicians and talented students.

The Concert will feature World renown Jazz musicians Allen Won on Saxophone, Tommy James on Piano, Noel Okimoto on Drums, Dean Taba on Bass and Robert Shinoda on Guitar.

Castle High School student vocalists and The Castle High School Jazz Band will also be performing. Tickets are $10 and are available online thru Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available at the box office on the night of the performance. Box office opens at 5pm.

Elena Matavale, a Junior at Castle HS is one of 7 featured student vocalists at the concert this Saturday.

She brought the house down on Living808!

Website: http://www.castlehs.k12.hi.us/#