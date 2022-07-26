It’s that time of the year! Time to cast your ballots and let your voice be heard in our local government. Today, Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer with the Hawaii State Office of Elections, joined us with voting reminders and tips.

If you are registered to vote, and do not receive your ballot by today (July 26), contact your County Elections Division right away for assistance.

Visit elections.hawaii.gov for contact information to the County Elections Divisions.

Voters can track when their ballot has been received and download the virtual #HIVOTED stickers at elections.hawaii.gov.

You can also sign up for text, email, or voice notifications to automatically receive alerts including the reminder to download your #HIVOTED sticker.

Scott Nago says, “If you have made a mistake, do not attempt to correct it with whiteout. Follow the instructions on your ballot to request a replacement. Remember to sign the return envelope. Your signature is required for your ballot to be counted. Return envelopes are pre-addressed and postage is paid for, so you can drop it in the mail. Sign up for ballot tracking alerts at elections.hawaii.gov”

Voted ballots must be received by 7:00 PM on Election Day, August 13, and postmarks do not count.

If you don’t think your ballot will make it in time through the mail, deposit your ballot in a Ballot Drop Box instead. You can find a complete list of Ballot Drop Box locations at elections.hawaii.gov.

If you are not yet registered, the quickest and most convenient way to register is online at elections.hawaii.gov.