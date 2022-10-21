The general election is quickly approaching! Now is the time to vote and make sure that your voice is heard. Hawaii residents that are registered to vote, and have begun receiving their ballots in the mail. If you have not received your ballot by October 21, contact your County Elections Division for assistance. With more voting tips and deadlines, we were joined by Scott Nago, Chief Election Officer.

Scott says, “Voters can track when their ballot has been received and download the virtual #HIVOTED stickers through the BallotTrax system at elections.hawaii.gov. You can also sign up for text, email, or voice notifications to automatically receive alerts including when the ballot deadline is approaching.”

If you have made a mistake, Scott warns to not attempt to correct it with whiteout. Follow the instructions on your ballot to request a replacement. Remember to sign the return envelope, as your signature is required for your ballot to be counted.

The return envelopes are pre-addressed and postage is paid for, so you can drop it in the mail.

Voted ballots must be received by 7:00 PM on Election Day, November 8. Postmarks do not count, so if you don’t think your ballot will make it in time through the mail, deposit your ballot in a Ballot Drop Box or vote at a voter service center instead.

You can find a list of locations at elections.hawaii.gov.