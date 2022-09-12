Honolulu (KHON2) – Cariloha provides one-of-a-kind bedding with a unique approach to luxury lines.

Well-known for their bedding line, Cariloha offers a sustainable brand focused on products made from bamboo.

“We offer provide the best in Sustainable Luxury. Customers can shop from a variety of friendly alternatives to traditional fabrics, mainly made of bamboo, products that are soft to touch,” says Karlee Inman, Manager of Cariloha Kailua.

According to Inman, the most popular item at Cariloha is their line of bed sheets.

Inman says, “Bring the comfort, quality, and luxury of a beach resort into homes across Hawaii. Our bed sheets will elevate sleep and performances to high-quality levels.”

Cariloha is located in the Kailua Shopping Village in the heart of Kailua Town.

“Kailua is a great location for local businesses like ours. The community is great and the location of everything is very convenient to residents,” says Inman.

Kailua Town offers several shops and restaurants that have been in Kailua for 20 to 30 years. More than 90 percent of its merchants in Kailua are local businesses.

Cariloha:

Website: www.cariloha.com

Address: 539 Kailua Rd #104, Kailua, HI 96734

Kailua Town:

Website- https://kailuatownhi.com

Instagram: @Kailuatownhi