Caricature Artist Frank Uratani Draws Living808 Hosts

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our 5th Birthday celebration, Living808 invited on caricature artist Frank Uratani to capture Tannya Joaquin, John Veneri, and Mikey Monis in cartoon form.

Frank started drawing when he was 5. He never had formal training, picking up the trade from Mad Magazine and Known Artists Mort Drucker and Jack Davis.

He loves doing caricatures for a simple reason: “Because I love to make people smile and laugh,” says Frank. “It simply gives me a thrill when I see what’s being drawn, come ‘alive!’ Nothing like it to see the transformation, to me”

He’s been doing it for 40 years now and enjoyed the opportunity to draw Tannya, John and Mikey.

Watch to see how he captured their likeness.

To book Frank for an event, visit his website: http://uratanifrank.com

You can also call him at 808 271-0592.