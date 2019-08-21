Camp Agape for Children of Incarcerated Parents

Camp Agape Hawaii represents hope for children and families of incarcerated parents. It’s a free 4-day camp for children who have a parent in prison.

The children are signed up by their parent or caregiver for a fun filled time with activities ranging from surfing to horse back riding. Statistics show that 85% of incarcerated parents who have children will follow in that parents footsteps.

Camp Agape has changed that stat to 10% of the thousands of children that have gone through the program.

The rest go onto college and have become positive role models. For more information visit http://campagapehawaii.org