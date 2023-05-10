The Hawaiʻi Department of Health – Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division’s Safe Spaces Committee is an open group of mental health providers, government employees, and others whose mission is to change the way Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer plus (LGBTQ+) people, especially youth, are treated. This, in the interest of improving the mental health of LGBTQ+ individuals. Kimberly Allen, Practice Development Specialist, Hawaiʻi DOH CAMHD, joined us with more on the committee’s work in the state.

The Safe Spaces Committee does many things, but have focused on providing training in the past few years. They have trained CAMHD staff, other mental health providers, school staff, police departments, community members, and AARP members. They also provide LGBTQ+ resources at different festivals and events.

Kimberly shared what drives her work, “I was a kid once, who knew I was different, and the messages I received from well-meaning but uninformed people was that being LGBTQ+ was not okay. I have had several LGBTQ+ friends who have had horrible experiences being rejected by family members, peers, school staff, and religious leaders. This contributes to getting kicked out of their homes, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. It is too much for me when I think about what my life would be missing without them. I must do something to try to stop this from happening to other kids.”

To learn more or get involved, visit health.hawaii.gov/camhd/lgbtq-safe-spaces.