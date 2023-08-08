The 72nd Cherry Blossom Festival is coming up, and contestants have just two more days to sign up! Samantha Marumoto, the 71st Cherry Blossom Festival Queen, offers a glimpse into the unique journey of being a Queen Contestant. In her engaging interview, she describes her enriching experience and the reasons behind applying for the pageant.

“As a Queen Contestant, I truly cherished my time and the learnings I gained,” Samantha reflects. The Contestants participated in a variety of cultural classes, including ikebana (flower arrangement), gyotaku (fish printing), taiko (drumming), martial arts, and more. In addition to cultural immersion, the Contestants underwent personal and professional development sessions, honing their visual presentation and public speaking skills. Samantha also highlighted the fun shared between contestants, leading to lasting friendships.

When asked about the upcoming 72nd Cherry Blossom Festival, Samantha shared “Every person has their own motivations for participating,” she affirms. She strongly encourages those considering the experience to take the leap and become a Contestant, emphasizing the unique growth and connections it offers.

Eligibility to become a Queen Contestant includes having a minimum of 50 percent Japanese ancestry, being aged between 19 and 28 years, unmarried, a U.S. citizen, and a Hawaii resident. The application deadline is August 10th. The application form, documentation, and a $30 fee should be submitted by this date. For those intrigued by this opportunity, detailed requirements and application forms are accessible on the Cherry Blossom Festival Hawaii website (www.cbfhawaii.com).