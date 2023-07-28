Honolulu (KHON2) – California Closets Hawaii is dedicated to supporting locally made designs, manufactures and installs custom storage solutions.

Owner, Kent Untermann started selling framed art at the Aloha Stadium swap meet in 1986 as Pictures Plus which has evolved into California Closets Hawaii.

“The themes are all the same which is mass customization by procuring the highest quality materials and adding value by designing, fabricating and in the case of CC-HI installing also. We really believe in sustainability by adding value and creating better paying jobs. We actually measure our success by average hourly wages” says Kent Untermann, Founder, California Closets Hawaii.

California Closets Hawaii builds custom storage solutions for Hawaii residents. With an objective to take all the burden out of the home renovation process, California Closets Hawaii provides a full-service solution.

Untermann says, “Customers are often surprised to learn that we can design and build a solution for any space in your home, not just your closets. We can build a custom storage solution in your garage to store all your surfboards and sports equipment. We can turn a spare bedroom into a home office with a hidden murphy bed for when you have guests in town. We do entertainment centers, pantries, kids spaces, you name it.”

Those looking to have California Closets Hawaii a part of your next home renovation project can reach out via the official website.

California Closets Hawaii:

Website: www.californiaclosets.com/Hawaii

Social Media: @CaClosetsHawaii