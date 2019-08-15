C20 Coconut Water Shares New Look, Flavors, & Recipe

Honolulu (KHON2)- C2O Coconut Water has rolled out new drinks in new packaging that you can now find in stores across Hawaii.

In addition to the original coconut water, there are 8 flavors including GLT, a ginger, lime, turmeric coconut water, Matcha, Espresso, Pineapple, and Pulp.

C2O coconuts come from the “Napa of Coconuts” and similar to how exquisite grapes yield exceptional wines, their unique varietals of coconuts produce some of the best tasting coconut water in the world.

At C2O, the goal is to use coconut to help millions of consumers “Live Rejuvenated”. Coconut water is excellent for hydration because it is full of electrolytes and potassium.

On hot summer days, you need to say hydrated and C2O Coconut Water is not only hydrating, but also refreshing.

1 can of C2O has 15 times the potassium of leading sports drinks and its all natural from simple ingredients. Compared to fruit, each can has the potassium of 2 bananas.

“C20 began in Thailand after our founder’s quest for health lead him to an obsession with young green coconuts,” says Hawaii Sales Manager Jared Ratto. “These “Nam Hom” coconuts, as the locals called them, were a prized possession, exceptionally sweet and one of the highest sources of electrolytes found in nature.”

By drinking the water from young green coconuts, Ron felt better and was able to improve his health, soothe his gastro intestinal flare ups, and live a rejuvenated life.

All coconut waters are single sourced, fresh water fed, non-GMO Project Verified, and fully sustainable so that they are good for the earth as well.

The drinks are available around Hawaii at retail locations such as Down to Earth and Foodland.

You can also get recipes for healthy smoothies and protein balls that use C20 online.

Website: https://drinkc2o.com

Jared brought C20 Chocolate Protein Bliss Balls for Living808’s hosts to try.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: 13 Balls

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

1/2 cup gluten-free quick oats or roller oats

2 scoops (46 g) vegan chocolate protein

1/4 cup + 2 Medjool dates (pitted and packed)

~1/4 cup C2O Coconut Water with pulp

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

1.If you are using rolled oats, place them into a food processor and run until they are broken down into the consistency of quick oats and uniform, about 30 seconds or so.

2.Place all of the remaining ingredients into a food processor and run until a dough forms, adding more coconut water a tablespoon at a time as needed (the dough should stay together when you press it between your fingers).

3.Scoop the dough into a 1 tablespoon-sized balls, being sure to press it tightly to help it stay together. Continue with all of the dough.

4.Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.