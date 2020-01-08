Burgers and Books with Five Guys

The popular burger restaurant Five Guys has teamed up with Friends of the Library of Hawaii for a special Keiki Book Tour. Five guys owner Amannda is an advocate for literacy so we created the Keiki Book Club to nurture a love of books and reading. We invite everyone to join us the first 3 Saturdays of each month at our various locations – every first Saturday is at Town Center of Mililani, the second Saturday is at our Pearlridge location, and every third Saturday is at Ka Makana Ali‘i. Keiki Book Club runs from 10-11 a.m., and features a celebrity reader and other fun activities. And itʻs free!

The Friends of the Library of Hawaii is providing the books for Keiki Book Club, and also providing librarians to join in on some of the events, as well, and we hope to be a good ongoing resource for the Five Guys Keiki Book Club so it can be successful and make a difference.

Germaine Akahoshi, the Operations Director for Five Guys went on to explain,

“Our libraries are invaluable resources for our children and all of us, really, so we want to remind people about that and increase awareness about the Friends organization so we can support them. Weʻll also be doing fundraisers for the Friends through our Five Guys Community Night program which provides 20% of the proceeds during an event to a designated local non profit! Well, at our most recent event this past Saturday at our Town Center of Mililani location, Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artist Natalie Ai Kamau‘u actually sang her story, which was amazing! All of our celebrity readers have been awesome and have made their readings their own. And coming up this Saturday, January 11th, at our Pearlridge Five Guys, we have Tiny Tadani, then itʻs Gary Dickman from “The Sports Animals” on ESPN Honolulu at our Ka Makana Ali‘i location in Kapolei on January 18th, and radio personality Mike Buck from The Mike Buck Show on February 1st at Town Center of Mililani…and it will just continue from there, so we really hope families come out for Five Guys Keiki Book Club!”

Website: fiveguys.com friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org

Five Guys Keiki Book Club: 10 a.m.

1st Saturdays – Town Center of Mililani

2nd Saturdays – Pearlridge

3rd Saturdays – Ka Makana Ali‘i