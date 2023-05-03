We’ve featured We Buy Houses Hawaii on Living808, showcasing some of their projects for buying, renovating, and selling, but today we are talking about something a little different. Daniel Kong, president of We Buy Houses Hawaii, joined us to talk about building wealth through real estate in Hawaii. With today’s rising housing prices and interest rates, a lot of people feel like it’s out of reach, and Daniel wanted to dispel that myth. He shared a 3-step action plan to buy your first house in Hawaii.

“Step 1 is to make a decision that you want to and will buy a house here in Hawaii. I know it might sound simple, but it really is THE most important step. The universe has a funny way of making things happen once we make a decision. There’s this thing in your brain called the reticular activating system – it sounds complicated. But all it is, is a filter for your brain to interpret what is important and what to let in. Once you decide you want to own a house here in Hawaii, your brain is gonna start focusing and letting in the information, resources, relationships that will be important to you reaching your goal.

Step 2 is to interview AT LEAST 3 different mortgage brokers or loan officers. This person is going to be key to you affording to buy a house. They will put together a gameplan for you to afford the most amount possible with the best terms and rates. A good mortgage broker will have access to a variety of products, including loans with zero percent down, or no income required to qualify. But not all mortgage brokers are created the same. Thats why it’s important to interview a bunch until you find one that can work with you, and creatively craft a game plan for your first house purchase.

Step 3, like step 2, is to interview AT LEAST 3 different real estate agents. Like mortgage brokers not all agents are created equal. A Great agent will work with your mortgage broker and craft a game plan to get you into a house that best fits you and your situation. A great agent will know when to negotiate and get a better deal, and also help you to find houses that have extra income opportunities, like renting out an ADU, or separate parts of the house to help offset your mortgage.”

