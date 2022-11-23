Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii continues to support local youth through mentorship programs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii’s mission is to support each of those relationships for however long the pairs decide to stay in the program.

“It’s hard to believe that 10 years have passed since I met D.J. as a 6 year old. From the first time I met him, he has always been a fun loving and talkative youth even though at that time, there were questions whether he had a speech impediment since he didn’t speak much for his age.” says Timon Leong, Mentor, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii.

Those looking to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii can do so by logging onto their official website.



Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii:

www.bbbshawaii.org