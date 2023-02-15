Honolulu (KHON2) – Known as one of the most popular attractions in Orange County, Pirates Dinner Adventure consists of live theatre, food, and interactive fun for all ages.

The Pirates Dinner Adventure Show has a full cast of stunt-actors in which audience members can choose from their favorite pirate to cheer on throughout the night.

“One of my favorite things about being apart of this show is the interaction we have with the families. The audience members really get to know our characters, and get invested in their story throughout the show. Knowing that we are apart of their vacation, helping to make family members is worth it,” says Cyril Mirasol, Actor at The Pirates Dinner Adventure Show.

Those looking to book reservations at The Pirates Dinner Adventure Show can do so via its official website.

Hawaii travelers looking to fly into Los Angeles from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines can receive $50 off their next trip by joining Alaska Airlines’ mileage plan.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

