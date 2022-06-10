Honolulu (KHON2) – . Saturgay is the newest LGBTQ event hosted by BSIDE lounge and venue, featuring some of Hawaii’s top drag queens.

Located on the second floor of Ward Centre, BSIDE Lounge and Venue is Hawaii’s newest event location.

“We host everything from graduation parties, wedding receptions and more. If there are companies looking for a place to hold business parties we offer our services to them as well,” says Burt Kawasaki, Owner BSIDE Lounge & Venue.

In addition to private parties, BSIDE Lounge & Venue invites the LGBTQ community and its allies to participate in SaturGays.

“SaturGays is an alternative night spot for LGBTQ members and their allies. We offer a top Notch Drag Show, featuring, some of the best in the business,” says Teighlor Amani, R-Mani Entertainment.

Not only will SaturGays feature music, this event will offer some of the newest flavors of Vizzy.

Kawasaki says, “Guests who come out to SaturGays will be able to get Vizzy and Miller Lite Specials. The newest flavor we have is a special mimosa edition.”

To book BSIDE Lounge and Venue for a private party, guests are encouraged to check out the venue’s official website.

BSIDE Lounge & Venue:

www.bsidehnl.com