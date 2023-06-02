KHON2’s show Modern Wahine Hawaii has become a platform for celebrating the achievements of women in Hawaii and beyond. Through empowering stories, insightful interviews, and thought-provoking discussions, Modern Wahine has captivated audiences, sparking inspiration and conversations about the power of women. The show shines light on the remarkable journeys and accomplishments of women from diverse backgrounds and fields. From artists and entrepreneurs to athletes and community leaders, each episode showcases the stories of women who have defied expectations, overcome challenges, and made a significant impact in their respective domains. The show’s host Brook Lee joined us to talk about this season and the upcoming Father’s Day episode.

For more information and to watch past episodes, visit www.khon2.com/modern-wahine-hawaii