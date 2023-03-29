The Red Hill community is facing a severe water crisis, with no access to safe and clean drinking water. WAIEA Water, a company that specializes in Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG), has teamed up with their registered charity, WAIEA Water Foundation, to bring a sustainable source of clean drinking water to Red Hill Elementary. The goal is to raise $50,000 to provide a 100 gallon WS-100 AWG to the school.

AWGs use humid air to generate clean drinking water through an advanced filtration process that includes charcoal, UV, and reverse osmosis. This process results in the purest, cleanest, and healthiest alkaline drinking water possible. Additionally, the water is sustainable and eliminates the need for plastic bottles.

WAIEA Water is committed to promoting health, wellness, and sustainable living. They recently launched WAIEA Water Foundation to provide clean water to areas in need around the globe. The foundation believes that clean water is a basic human right, and they aim to make it accessible to everyone.

To support the cause, WAIEA Water will donate a portion of their online and in-store sales to the project. Alternatively, donations can be made through the GoFundMe campaign “Bring Clean Drinking Water to Red Hill Students”. The campaign link is gofundme.com/f/redhillwater.

WAIEA Water is dedicated to improving lives through the power of clean water. They recently completed a project in Fiji, where they installed a large-scale AWG with a solar power system in a remote village, providing the community with fresh, clean, and renewable water. They hope to continue this work in other areas around the world.

To learn more about WAIEA Water and their products visit their website at waieawater.com.