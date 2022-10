October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. It is a time to learn more about breast cancer, the risk factors and how to minimize them, and the importance of being screened for the disease. Pamela Young of KHON2 is a breast cancer survivor and joined us to share her story. She spoke about the support that she got from her friends and family and how it made a monumental difference in her fight against cancer.