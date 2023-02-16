Sports Caster, Rob DeMello, broke the news that Bellator MMA is returning on April 21st and 22nd for Bellator 294 and 295 at the Blaisdell Center.

Living808 had Ilima- Lei Macfarlane on to announce her opponent. The former Flyweight Champion will face off Kana Watanabe.

Check out the interview John had with Ilima of her reaction and see if she plans to retire.

There will be other Hawaii born fighters as well. For more information follow Rob DeMello on his social and for tickets checkout Ticketmaster.com