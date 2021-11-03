Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii Embodies Lokomaikaʻi Kindness with Aloha

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 has partnered with Southwest Airlines to showcase local organizations like The Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii that embody Lokomaika’i kindness with aloha. BGCH and Southwest support higher education through the “What’s Next Initiative.”

“The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Hawaii is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” Paddy Kauhane, President & CEO. “The after-school hours have become a critical time for youth – a time when many children in our communities are left to fend for themselves without positive adult supervision. We provide a safe place filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adult mentors, and enriching programs.”

BGCH exemplify Lokomaikaʻi, or kindness, grace and Aloha. “It is at the foundation of everything we do at Boys & Girls Clubs,” says Kauhane. “It begins as our youth enters our clubhouses where everyone is welcome, no matter their gender, ethnicity, race, financial income, community – everyone are welcome. Our staff are the most creative, caring and inspiring people who truly believe in the potential of the youth we serve. They model lokomaikaʻi as they mentor our keiki and teens so that they in turn learn how to teach others with respect and kindness. “

Programs were created to engage keiki and youth in a positive manner, teaching them to be respectful, kind citizens and leaders who in turn treat others with the same positivity and kindness. Through programs like Torch Club, Youth of the Year and Leaders in Training, youth learn the value of kindness and grace and they are rewarded for their positive leadership.

Inglish Jones, Corporate Partnership & Development Manager adds, “In addition to serving youth between the ages of seven and seventeen through out of school programming, BGCH also provides resources to teen members through the “What’s Next Initiative”, a cohort based case management and mentoring program which focuses on on-time graduation from high school, workforce development, job readiness, college education, self-efficacy and good citizenship. The partnership with Southwest Airlines will allow participants in the “What’s Next Initiative” to further prepare for college by underwriting the expense of airfare so they can tour prospective college campuses, and for some, travel out of the State of Hawai’i for the first time.”

Southwest Airlines is providing 25 roundtrips so students can visit college campuses. Travel exposes students to opportunities they might not have seen before. Low fares make it possible to pursue those college aspirations. Jones says, “They believe what we believe, that every child deserves a bright future. One of the ways that Southwest is helping us achieve this is by offering flights for our What’s Next program so that our members have an opportunity to fly to the mainland for college tours. Their passion for people completely aligns with our passion.”

There are many ways to support Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii. One of the best ways to support Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii is by becoming a member of the Monthly Donors Bright Futures Club for as little as $10 or $25 a month. Support ensures that BGCH can continue to keep Clubhouses open, providing high-quality, affordable, and accessible programs and services to thousands of children per day.

Website: https://www.bgch.com/

Social Media Handles: @bgch808