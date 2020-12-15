Borthwick Mortuary Personalizes Celebrations of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – Life as we know it has evolved, and that has inspired Borthwick Mortuary to create new ways for families to celebrate loved ones who they have lost in 2020.

Final arrangements and last wishes aren’t always a topic that’s discussed, but it should be according to Mel Kalahiki.

“It’s a conversation everyone needs to have,” urges Kalahiki. “All of us from time to time, even in casual conversations with friends, have said something to the effect of, what do mom and dad want when they die, what do you want? At times even a husband and wife may not even know what each other one wanted.”

Kalahiki encourages families to talk about it, saying, “Make decisions that you don’t want your spouse or children to have to make, especially at an emotional time. Make sure you inform your family where all your legal documents are: military discharge papers (DD214), medical records, social security, information, insurance policies and any written instructions you have left behind to be followed. Specifically prearranged funeral and cemetery arrangements. These are just a few things that families tend to forget about until it’s too late. You need to get organized and be prepared; you never know what may occur tomorrow. Make your wishes known.”

Merci Soriano shared with Living808 how funeral services have evolved for people to safely memorialize a loved one.

“Today we like to refer to a funeral service as “A Celebration of Life,” says Soriano. “This time shared by family and friends should bring comfort. Using videos, photographs, music, special readings, mementos and the involvement of family and friends are all appropriate, encouraged and allow those in attendance to share wonderful stories of the times they had together.”

A Celebration of Life can be personalized in any way you could possibly think of. “Borthwick Mortuary can customize in ways that truly honor loved ones, incorporating all the cherished details about that loved one’s life,” says Soriano. “We serve families who want very traditional services and other families who want to memorialize their loved one in a unique and expressive way, incorporating hobbies, collections, interests and even occupations into a service.”

During the COVID pandemic, Borthwick Mortuary implemented drive-by funeral visitations because of the gathering restrictions. “As we all know, we cherish our ohana in Hawaii which includes extended family members, relatives, and friends,” adds Soriano. “These drive-by funeral visitations have helped them pay their respects and give closure during a very difficult time.”

Kalahiki also encourages people to “Document your wishes.” He says “Many people think they have taken care of everything by writing a will, establishing a living will or even purchasing their cemetery plot. But that’s not all. A will simply leaves instructions for the handling of an individual’s financial affairs, while a living will usually clarifies certain general wishes regarding medical treatment. The funeral or cremation service still remains to be planned and paid for. Without some direction, the loved ones you leave behind might be unsure of how to proceed, and that can lead to feelings of guilt or shame, or even disagreement about how to manage your affairs.”

Make sure that you or your loved one’s wishes are recorded in writing and shared with family members and an attorney. Keep a copy with important papers in a place that is easily accessible to family members.

Sitting down with a funeral professional with family members is an opportune time to begin thinking about your wishes, and it really opens the door to have conversations. We have a complimentary personal planning guide that will help a family organize their affairs.

Planning a Celebration of Life in advance can take care of the details. But only prearranging (prepaying for services) can take care of the actual expense of the traditional service ahead of time, easing the future financial burden on surviving loved ones.

Borthwick is affiliated with the Dignity Memorial Network. If you were to move to the neighbor islands or to the mainland, your plan can be used at any Dignity affiliated funeral home or cemetery.

