Honolulu (KHON2) – The Fairmont San Francisco provides world-class amenities and service in the heart of San Francisco.

Those looking for the perfect place to stay in San Francisco will find the best view, a centralized location and great amenities at the Fairmont San Francisco.

Since 1907, Fairmont San Francisco has served as the residence for U.S. presidents, world leaders and entertainment stars while on their visit to San Francisco.

Fairmont San Francisco is located atop Nob Hill at the corner of California and Mason street. Centrally located, the hotel is a short cable car trip from the bustling Downtown, Financial District, Union Square and Fisherman’s Wharf. This historic hotel is the only spot in San Francisco where each of the City’s cable car lines meet. The landmark hotel offers six-hundred-and-six recently-renovated guest rooms and suites, three distinctive restaurants, a health club and easy access to the city’s most popular attractions

Those looking to book a stay at the Fairmont San Francisco can do so via the resort’s official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

