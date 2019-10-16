Book Talk and Meditation Workshop with Ilchi Lee

Body&Brain Yoga Tai Chi – Hawaii is hosting the “CONNECT” event. Come and enjoy an afternoon of awakening, inspiration, and connection with Ilchi Lee, a world renowned meditation expert and the author of Connect. Learn how to access the most important source of health, power, and creativity within your body and brain.

The workshop is happening on Saturday, October 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, Room 323. Tickets cost $20 and includes a copy of the book “Connect”.

At the event, you will Hear Ilchi Lee’s book talk and guided meditation for strengthening true connection in every aspect of your life. You will experience practical self-care tools to reduce stress, gain clarity, and enjoy more happiness. And, you will be inspired to live your best life from your heart.

To register you can call (808) 596-9642 or you can purchase tickets at http://Connect.BodynBrain.com