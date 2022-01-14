Bomb Chicken Brings Explosive Flavors to Pearlridge Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Bomb Chicken is bringing the delicious flavors of their craft creations to poultry lovers in Hawaii.

Located in the Wai Makai Nehu Market, Bomb Chicken is satisfying Hawaii residents’ needs for chicken with their popular menu.

“We serve the best fried chicken creations, with a delicious variety of mouthwatering dips and flavorful sides that will add a twist to anyones’ meal. From our sandwiches, to wraps and even our bowls, all of our customers say our food is simply, ‘the bomb,'” says Robert Lundberg, Manager of Bomb Chicken.

According to Lundberg, having a quick-service dining option at Pearlridge Center was the wise choice for Bomb Chicken to be located.

Lundberg says, “We are in the Wai Makai Nehu Market. This food court location is perfect for shoppers as it is the first area customers will see when they enter the building, as well as the last.”

Customers can choose from a variety of menu options from their waffle fries, sandwiches and wraps. However, Lundberg feels their “Spicy Bomb Bowl” is the dish that keeps customers coming back.

“Our spicy bomb bowl is one of our popular menu items. The foundation of the bowl is macaroni and cheese, topped with fried chicken bits, chipotle sauce, ranch dressing, bacon bits and jalapenos. It’s the perfect dish for those looking to add spice to their table,” says Lundberg.

Bomb Chicken is open daily with select mall hours.

Hours of Operations:

Monday thru Thursday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Friday and Saturday – 10:00AM to 8:00PM

Sunday – 10:00AM to 6:00PM

Phone:

(808) 488-2949