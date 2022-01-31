Blue Tropix Bar and Grill Offers a Variety of Menu Options For The Big Game

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Tropix Bar and Grill is serving up a variety of dishes and alcoholic beverages for the football fans, looking to watch the big game.

Centrally located near Pearlridge Center, Blue Tropix Bar and Grill serves food, alcoholic beverages and entertainment for those looking to enjoy a night out.

“We have a lot of entertainment options for our customers, when they come to Blue Tropix Bar and Grill. They can participate in karaoke, dance along to our DJ’s and enjoy live entertainment. We also have pool and darts if anyone wants to have a friendly-competition with their family and friends,” says Dennis Gomes, Owner of Blue Tropix Bar and Grill.

In addition to their entertainment offerings, Gomes says their customers enjoy their menu items.

Gomes says, “We have garlic chicken, spicy asian chicken, pizza and tacos. Those are just some of a few menu items that people enjoy, which have become some of our best sellers.”

For those looking to enjoy the big game, football fans are invited to enjoy alcoholic drinks.

“We will have alcoholic specials, in which fans can choose from. Miller Lite, Vizzy Drinks, and more. They can even try our house-made drinks,” says Gomes.

Blue Tropix is located in the Wai Makai section of Pearlridge Shopping Center.

Blue Tropix Bar and Grill at Pearlridge Shopping Center:

98-1005 Moanalua Rd., Aiea, Hawaii United States

