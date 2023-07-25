In the fight against climate change, transportation plays a crucial role, especially in Hawaii, where the ground transportation sector accounts for over a third of greenhouse gas emissions. While the state has made strides in reducing fossil fuel consumption in the electricity sector, addressing transportation emissions remains a challenge. To tackle this pressing issue and promote sustainable transportation alternatives, we spoke with Jennifer Lieu, Managing Director of Programs at Blue Planet Foundation.

Jennifer emphasized the importance of addressing transportation as a key component of Hawaii’s efforts to combat climate change. Despite significant progress in reducing fossil fuel usage for electricity generation, the state is falling short in decarbonizing ground transportation. Jennifer explained that any mode of transportation other than driving alone in a car is considered multimodal. This includes walking, biking, carpooling, and utilizing public transportation like buses and the newly introduced Skyline on Oahu. Each island offers its unique range of multimodal transportation options.

Embracing multimodal transportation brings several advantages:

Cost Savings: Multimodal transportation leads to savings on gas, parking, insurance, maintenance, and other driving-related expenses.

Health Benefits: Active transportation options like biking and walking offer physical and mental health benefits through regular exercise.

Traffic Congestion Alleviation: Utilizing alternate modes of transportation helps reduce the number of cars on the roads and eases traffic congestion.

Carbon Pollution Reduction: Sustainable transportation choices contribute to lowering one’s climate impact and contribute to cleaner air in Hawaii.

In a bid to promote multimodal transportation and encourage the adoption of sustainable commuting options, Blue Planet Foundation is launching the 2023 Hawaiʻi Commute Challenge. Taking place throughout August 2023, the month-long event challenges participants to explore the diverse transportation alternatives available in Hawaii. Participants will earn points for each trip taken through walking, biking, carpooling, or utilizing public transportation. This includes trips to school, the grocery store, the beach, or the workplace. The challenge also includes weekly tasks and exciting prizes for participants to compete for.

The Commute Challenge is free and open to residents, families, and businesses on any Hawaiian island. Individuals can take part alone or join as a team of up to six people. With the back-to-school season approaching, students are also encouraged to participate and discover new ways of commuting.

To join the challenge, visit the Hawaii Commute Challenge website and register. There, participants can access transportation resources for their specific island, log their trips, and monitor the challenge leaderboard. The excitement begins on August 1st!

To join the 2023 Hawaiʻi Commute Challenge, visit hicommutechallenge.rideamigos.com

For more information on Blue Planet Foundation, visit blueplanetfoundation.org