Jeff Ross is a comedian, writer, actor, director, and producer known as “The Roastmaster General.” As a regular on the “Comedy Central Roasts,” Jeff has roasted some of the industry’s most famous people including Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, Justin Bieber, Roseanne Barr, Joan Rivers, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump. His television projects include “Roast Battle” for Comedy Central, a series which Ross produced and starred for three seasons.

Ross will be doing four shows at Blue Note Hawaii Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm and 9pm. Fans can expect a show filled with laughs and fun. He will do a tribute to two of his friends that have passed on, and some other personal topics. At the end of the night he will put on his roasting hat and turn the lights up and invite people onstage to be roasted. During his interview with John Veneri on Living808, he briefly talks about John’s aloha shirt and the two have a few laughs.

For tickets and show information, visit bluenotehawaii.com.