Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaii continues to entertain Hawaii residents with musical stylings of David Benoit.

Jazz entertainer David Benoit is making his Hawaii debut at Blue Note Hawaii this summer to entertain fans with his jazz techniques.

“My shows are very upbeat and entertaining and have a lot of relatable stories that I tell. I think that’s the secret to an engaging show. Learning how to interest your audience with familiar content and music,” says David Benoit, Jazz Composer.

Those looking to purchase tickets to this week’s David Benoits’ Blue Note Hawaii performance can do so at Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com