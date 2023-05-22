Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaii continues to entertain Hawaii residents with laughs by national comedians.

Actor and Comedian, Steve Byrne is making his Hawaii debut at Blue Note Hawaii this summer to entertain fans in the islands.

“I’m excited to meet the people of Hawaii and perform my material. Being that I’ve never been to Hawaii before, this would be a great opportunity to get to know my Hawaiian fanbase,” says Steve Byrne, Comedian and Actor.

Those looking to purchase tickets to this week’s Steve Byrnes’ Blue Note Hawaii performances can do so at Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com