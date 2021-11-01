Blue Note Hawaii Welcomes Comedian Gary Owen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaii brings the laughs to Hawaii residents with the help of comedian, Gary Owen.

No stranger to Hawaii, comedian Gary Owen makes his return to the islands with his upcoming stand-up show at Blue Note Hawaii.

“I love everyone in Hawaii, it’s a huge melting pot of families with different stories and backgrounds, but there is something we can all relate to and I’m glad I can be the vessel to everyone in Hawaii,” says Gary Owen, Comedian.

Families in Hawaii are invited to two of Owen’s shows at Blue Note Hawaii, November 12 and 13th.

Owen says, “I love the venue at Blue Note Hawaii. It’s intimate and I am able to connect with my audience when I’m on the Blue Note Hawaii stage.”

Tickets for Owens’ show are available on the official Blue Note Hawaii website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com