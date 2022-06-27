Honolulu (KHON2) – On Wednesday, June 29th, Blue Note Hawaii will host a benefit concert, a fundraiser for Hawaii Says NO MORE.

Eight years ago, a group of Hawai‘i’s leading government agencies and non-profit organizations, along with the media, companies, schools, elected officials, advocates, influencers, and survivors, launched Hawai‘i Says NO MORE, a statewide effort to increase awareness and visibility to prevent and end domestic violence and sexual assault.

“I was asked to participate in a local PSA campaign – print and TV ads with an awesome group of local celebrities, community leaders and influencers and although the campaign was based on a large national campaign called NO MORE, what I loved about Hawaii says No More is their commitment to our local values – our values as a community reflect aloha (love, affection, kindness), pono (goodness, respect, equity) and ʻohana (family, connections),” says Justin Young, Local Musician.

Young will be sharing the stage with local musicians, Shawn Pimental who has curated the evening.

Young says, “Domestic Violence is not just an issue that affects women, it affects men too; and I am happy to share the stage with two talented local male musicians who also want to create awareness and prevent more domestic violence in Hawaii.”

To purchase tickets to Wednesday’s benefit concert, fans can log onto Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

Blue Note Hawaii:

www.bluenotehawaii.com

Hawaii Says NO MORE:

website: hisaysnomore.org

instagram: @hawaiisaysnomore

facebook: @HawaiiSaysNOMORE

twitter: @HISaysNOMORE