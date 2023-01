The Rascals are arguably the best blue-eyed soul group to come out of the 60’s and their music has stood the test of time. And now to legendary founders of The Rascals will be together again on the Blue Note Hawaii Stage. Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish reunite for 6 shows this weekend starting Friday the 27th and running thru Sunday the 29th. There will be two shows each night at 6:30pm and 9pm.

You can get your tickets at bluenotehawaii.com