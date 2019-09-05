Blue Note Hawaii Features Elijah Sky

Local Boy singer/songwriter Elijah Sky will be featured at Blue Note Hawaii on September 11th with two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm. His performances will be accompanied by Jonah Jaxon. Sky will be singing original songs from his first album “Heart Over Hype” name some reggae classics from Bob Marley and Alpha Blondy as well as Gregory Issacs. Sky promises it will be a great night with lots of good vibes and positivity.

Check out Elijah online at elijahsky.com and on social platforms at @elijahskymusic