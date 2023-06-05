Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaiʻi continues to welcome entertainers from around the country, including Comedian, Donnell Rowlings.

Comedian, Actor and podcaster, Donnell Rowlings is making his return to Hawaiʻi at Blue Note Hawaiʻi this summer to entertain fans with his stand-up comedy.

“A Lot of my material is ‘in the moment’ and has a lot to do with my audience. I can’t wait to see my Hawaiʻi fans and hang out with them. Hawaiʻi people are always nice, so it will be exciting to be around that good energy,” says Donnell Rowlings, Comedian and Actor.

Those looking to purchase tickets to this week’s Donell Rowlings’ Blue Note Hawaiʻi performance can do so at Blue Note Hawaiʻi’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com