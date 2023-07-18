Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaiʻi continues to welcome entertainers from around the country, including multi-instrumentalist, Cory Henry.

Gospel, funk and jazz musician Cory Henry is making his Hawaii debut at Blue Note Hawaiʻi this summer to entertain fans with his unique musical stylings, infused with improvisational skills.

“I like to be in the moment and improvise with my audience at all of my shows. Its a great way to make each concert unique to the destination I perform. It builds a personal connection and relatability with my fans,” says Cory Henry, Musician.

Those looking to purchase tickets to Cory Henry’s upcoming Blue Note Hawaiʻi performances can do so at Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com