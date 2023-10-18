Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s invites its customers to its local pop-up event, celebrating Hawaii-based businesses.

Every third weekend of the month, customers of Bloomingdale’s are welcome to check out local vendors at Bloomingdale’s pop-up event.

“At Rice Blossoms we take a modern and luxurious approach to crafting traditional Korean desserts. Each of our rice cakes is perfectly steamed and balances with just the right amount of both sweet and savory notes. Most of our desserts are vegan and gluten-free, and made with simple, healthy ingredients,” says, Shana Lee, Representative at Rice Blossoms.

According to Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s, their team loves to support businesses by offering a space for them.

“This event is great, we support local businesses and their mission to showcase everything about Hawaii and what makes our home unique,”

says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s.

Those looking to support these local vendors are invited to visit Bloomingdale’s every third Friday and Saturday of each month.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814