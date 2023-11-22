Embracing the holiday spirit, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is set to captivate shoppers with huge savings! The Bloomindale’s Thanksgiving Day Sale featuring substantial discounts of 50%-70% on select merchandise across the store. Kelly went over to the store to delve into the world of holiday gift-giving and explore the latest offerings with Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Lieu shared about holiday fashion trends but also the hottest gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

In the spotlight was Lieu’s chic ensemble from Maje, a brand synonymous with elegance and perfect for holiday parties. The exploration continued with a focus on holiday gift-giving. Lieu shared insights into the seasonal offerings at Bloomingdale’s, showcasing a delightful array of ornaments, candles, boom boxes, and sparkling décor. The visuals extended to a dedicated Holiday gift-giving table and an enchanting holiday wall, providing inspiration for those seeking the perfect presents.

Lieu also divulged her favorite go-to items for the season, emphasizing a love for jewelry and unique home gadgets that set Bloomingdale’s offerings apart. The holiday experience at Bloomingdale’s goes beyond discounts and gifts, as viewers learned about additional services offered, including professional gift wrapping and the opportunity to book a holiday makeover or a personal holiday shopper.



Bloomingdales at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814

Stay tuned for future segments as we feature more savings through the end of the year.