Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s invites its customers to its local pop-up event, celebrating Hawaii-based businesses.

Every third weekend of the month, customers of Bloomingdale’s are welcome to check out local vendors at Bloomingdale’s pop-up event.

“We sell streetwear clothes and accessories alongside vintage and thrift. When we opened the shop we wanted a florist garden aesthetic. So while our brand being a rose is the main part of the shop we added vintage and thrift goods as the“assorted flowers,” says Drew Honda, Owner of Sweet Enemy.

According to Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s, their team loves to support businesses by offering a space for them.

“This event is great, we support local businesses and their mission to showcase everything about Hawaii and what makes our home unique,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s.

Those looking to support these local vendors are invited to visit Bloomingdale’s every third Friday and Saturday of each month.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814