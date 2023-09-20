Bloomingdale’s, the renowned department store, is gearing up for an exciting local pop-up event this weekend, and we had the opportunity to chat with Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s, and Robin Kumabe, Executive Director of Touch a Heart, one of the participating vendors. Lieu Tran shared the exciting news about the upcoming local pop-up event happening at Bloomingdale’s this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature a variety of local pop-up vendors, and one of the newcomers to this lineup is Robin Kumabe from Touch a Heart.

Robin Kumabe introduced us to Touch a Heart, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been making a positive impact since 2004. Originally focused on providing informal social services and meals to homeless individuals and families at Blaisdell Park, Waianae Boat Harbor, and the Kumuhonua Shelter, Touch a Heart shifted its mission and strategy in 2014. Today, they are dedicated to assisting individuals with barriers to employment, including those who have experienced incarceration, homelessness, and substance abuse. One of their innovative approaches involves partnering with organizations that have underutilized commercial kitchens for food services vocational training and apprenticeship programs. Additionally, Touch a Heart operates four social enterprises, for-profit businesses that offer training opportunities and align with their mission.

Bloomindale’s hosts local pop-up events in-store every third Friday and Saturday in September and October. These events not only showcase the incredible talents and products of local vendors but also provide shoppers with the opportunity to support local causes while enjoying their shopping experience. Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana dedication to these pop-up events underscores their role as more than just a department store; they are a platform for local businesses and nonprofits to thrive.

To learn more about Touch a Heart and their impactful work, visit their website at Touch a Heart.

For more on Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, visit Bloomingdaleʻs Ala Moana.