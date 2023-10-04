Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdales is hosting its Beauty Week make-up event, an opportunity for clients to visit their favorite beauty counter and take advantage of the Bloomingdales Loyalist promotion and receive 20 points for every dollar spent.

In addition to its Beauty Week, Bloomingdales is partnering up with the Hawai’i LGBT Legacy Foundation to kick off the 2023 Honolulu Pride Week.

“We will have the ‘Shop With Pride’ kick-off event. There will be drag performances, music and treats,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdales Ala Moana.

According to Tran, Bloomingdales is proud to partner with the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, as the team of Bloomingdales supports all communities in Hawaii.

“The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation supports MVPFAFF and LGBTQUIA+ people living happy, healthy and productive lives. The Foundation educates, facilitates and Empowers them as integral members of Hawaii’s larger diverse community,” says Randy Soriano, Executive Director of Hawai’i LGBT Legacy Foundation.

Shop With Pride Kick-Off Event:

When: Saturday, October 7th

Where: Bloomingdales at Ala Moana

Time: 1PM – 4PM

Beauty Week Make-up Event:





When: Monday, October 2nd to Saturday, October 7th.

Where: Bloomingdales at Ala Moana

Bloomingdales at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814