Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s will have a one-day only diamond flash sale for Bloomingdale’s.

Bloomingdale’s is making its customers’ shopping experience worth it by offering a sale with great benefits.

“Our top of the list, VIP clients will receive 30 points per dollar spent in our beauty and fragrance department,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdales, Ala Moana.

The one-day flash sale will be held on Friday, March 3rd at the Ala Moana Bloomingdale’s location.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814