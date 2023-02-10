Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdales has three exclusive jewelry and fragrance collections for those buying gifts for their loved one’s this Valentine’s Day.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Bloomingdale’s is helping Hawaii residents get in the spirit with special discounts and unique gift items.

“At Bloomingdales, we have three unique jewelry collections shoppers can choose from. We have a white and yellow gold collection, as well as a collection that features pearls. Fragrances are also popular here and we have two perfumes that can only be found at our Ala Moana location,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdales, Ala Moana.

Customers who shop the exclusive Bloomgdale’s jewelry collections, will receive 50% off plus an additional 20-25% off in store from February 10th to the 14th. Bloomingdale’s will also be hosting a few pop-up shops on the first floor of Bloomingdale’s throughout the weekend leading up to Valentine’s day.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814