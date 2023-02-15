Honolulu (KHON2) – Aqua is the Latest Collection Of Women’s Apparel exclusively to Bloomingdale’s shoppers.

Customers can choose from a range of designs part of Aqua, an exclusive clothing line at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

“What I love most about the Aqua line are the floral candy vibrant designs that are offered this season. As we get ready for the Spring Season, the Aqua Collection has something for everyone while staying on trend,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdales, Ala Moana.

Customers who shop the exclusive Bloomingdale’s Aqua Collection located on the 2nd level of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814