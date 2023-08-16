Honolulu (KHON2) -Bloomingdale’s invites its customers to its local pop-up event, celebrating Hawaii-based businesses.

Every third weekend of the month, customers of Bloomingdale’s are welcome to check out local vendors at Bloomingdale’s pop-up event.

“We’re excited to be one of the vendors at this weekends pop-up event at Bloomingdale’s. My business is called Alukip, and we sell kokdedama, which means ‘ball of moss’ in Japanese. It’s similar to bonsai plants and its great to allow good energy into your room or house,” says, Tori Pikula, Owner of Alukip.

In addition to participating in the local pop-up event, customers can also be apart of Bloomingdale’s weekend of promotions.

“We have several promotions going on this weekend, those who use their Bloomingdale’s card will receive 25 percent off; and in cosmetics and fragrances, customers will receive 5,000 power points for every 125 dollars spent,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Those looking to be a part of the “Local Island Gift Event” are invited to visit Bloomingdale’s every third Friday and Saturday of each month.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814