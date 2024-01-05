Bloomingdale’s is offering lucrative store programs to ring in the new year for loyal shoppers to enroll in. The Bloomingdale’s Loyallist program is a rewards program where shoppers can accrue points for all purchases that can be converted to reward certificates. Being enrolled in this Loyallist Program also makes you eligible to receive special discounts and offers throughout the year.

Not only are loyal shoppers able to join the Loyallist Program, but they are also offering a Bloomingdale’s credit card. By becoming a Bloomingdale’s credit card holder you have all the benefits of being in their Loyallist Program, a special discount as a sign on benefit, more points earned per dollar, and birthday and monthly perks.

An example of January’s monthly perk for credit card holders, from today through January 7th, Bloomingdale’s credit card holders can enjoy 20-25% off most items in store. If that wasn’t enough love, shop Bloomingdale’s in Ala Moana and mention the code “LIVING808” for an additional 10% off most items in store.

Stop by to become a Loyallist, sign up for a credit card, and check out the latest fashion and deals.