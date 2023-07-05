Whether you’re traveling near or far this Summer, set out on your next adventure in style by visiting Bloomingdale’s luggage department. There are soft and hard case pieces in different sizes, styles and colors depending on your destination requirements. On today’s show, John Veneri and General Manager Lieu Tran discuss the the different features of the Rimowa brand. Bloomingdales has something for everyone and you can check out all the brands on the second floor of Bloomingdales at the Ala Moana Center. Each of the bags or cases have different functions that can fit the travel lifestyle. Locks, Technology, colors and sizes. Visit Bloomingdales in person or online at bloomingdales.com.