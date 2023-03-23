Honolulu (KHON2) – From an array of fine jewelry, fashion, cosmetics, and home collections Bloomingdale’s has everything you need. This weekend Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is hosting their friends & family sale from Friday, March 24th until Sunday, April 2nd. Shoppers can receive 25% off most store products and 20% off select fine jewelry. Those looking to shop select cosmetic beauty treats will receive $20 off every $150 spent. Mikey Monis went across the street to Bloomingdale’s to meet up with Jeremy Divinagarcia, Fine Jewelry Specialist, to learn more about this special sale.

To kick off their friends & family sale Bloomingdale’s will have local pop-up vendors that you can support too.

“We love supporting local vendors at Bloomingdale’s in addition to the sales we have going on,” says Jeremy Divinagarcia, Fine Jewelry Specialist at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Local pop-up vendors from Friday, 3/24 – Sunday, 3/26

Alukip Kokedama Topiary Plants

BriPrice Artistry

BVG Polarized Sunglasses

Honolulu Mochi Co.

I Am Tanukis Stationary

Jungle & Jewels

Pop Culture Artesian Popsicles

Yhammy by Vee Cupcakes

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814