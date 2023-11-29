Honolulu (KHON2) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales are over, but the discounts continue at Bloomingdale’s for customers.

From clothes, to advent calendars and fragrance sets, Bloomingdale’s offers a variety of holiday gift ideas for its customers.

“We have a great deal for shoppers. On select items, customers will receive 50-60% off to help with their holiday shopping,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s.

According to Tran, Bloomingdale’s offer a variety of services such as gift wrapping, a personal holiday shopper, and makeovers. The sale on select items are for this week only and will run throughout the weekend of December 1st.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814